Memorial match for Connor and Ethan

A memorial match in honour of two teenage footballers who tragically lost their lives following a car accident will be played on at Stark’s Park tonight.

Ethan King (17) died at the scene of the one-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road, near Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, November 11, while Connor Aird died from his injuries five days later in Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital.

The two childhood friends both played for Glenrothes Athletic Under 19s.

The match will be played at Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park on March 12, 7.30pm kick off.

It will be ticketed at a cost of £4 and further information can be found on Connor and Ethan’s Game (@memorialgame) on Twitter.

A close friend of the pair Marco Valente (17), one of four boys helping to organise the game said: “We hope that as many people as possible can turn out for the match.

“We don’t want people to forget about them because we certainly haven’t.

“They had a big impact on our lives and they will always be remembered.”

All the proceeds of the gate will be split between the boys’ families.

Glenrothes Athletic team-mates of Connor and Ethan’s will be involved along with players from Kirkcaldy Eagles, whom Connor also played for.

Special commemorative strips will also be worn.

Friends and family of the two footballers gathered after the accident on the promenade at Kirkcaldy and paid an emotional tribute with lit candles, music and balloons being released.