Mendy has what it takes to be a hit for Raith Rovers says McGlynn

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn reckons he might have unearthed a gem with his latest signing.

French defender Fernandy Mendy, nicknamed ‘Nando’, joined the club on a two-year deal, with McGlynn believing the centre-half has similar traits to Marvin Andrews and Mark Campbell.

“He came on trial last season for a week,” McGlynn said.

“He played in a game against Livingston, who put out a particularly strong team and it was difficult, but he showed up well in that game and in training.

“When it became apparent that Euan Murray was going to Dunfermline, then we had Fernandy up our sleeve and moved quickly to get him in.

“He’s of the Mark Campbell and Marvin Andrews mould – a big lad who’s going to put his head on it. He’s aggressive and quick.

“He will need to adapt to the Scottish game and he will need time but, at the same time, we want all our players to hit the ground running.”

Mendy has been playing in France’s lower leagues since graduating from the under 17 squad at Saint Nazaire and then going on to play for his hometown team Angers in CFA2 Group A.

He spent the last two seasons at National League 3 team La Flèche RC and came to Scotland in April, where he trained with the Rovers squad.

“The raw materials are there – he’s a big lad and is good in the air – and we will try to develop that,” McGlynn added.

“We play a slightly different game and he’ll need to get used to that but, once he does, I’m sure he’ll become a massive asset to us.”

And, if the 25-year-old’s colourful interview on Raith TV this week is anything to go by, he is sure to be a popular figure among the fans.

“I think the fans will take to him,” McGlynn added. “He’s a larger than life character.”