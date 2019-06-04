Methil men will be set for another tough season

Darren Young expects life in League One to be difficult next season - but reckons he’s putting together a squad to cope.

Over the past seven days Chris Higgins, Chris Duggan and Stewart Murdoch have all signed on at Bayview after spending last season with full-time clubs.

The quality Young is attracting to the club is undoubted, and he says he’ll need it for a campaign in what promises to be a tough League One season.

The Bayview boss said: “When you look at the teams who’ll be in the league next season, you can’t say anyone will definitely be at the top or at the bottom.

“It’ll be difficult with the full time teams, but we’re building a team to improve on where we finished in the league and go further in the cups.

“I’m delighted to get the players we have and it’s thanks to chairman and the board for backing me.”

The manager added that he’s still on the lookout for defensive cover and may dip into the loan market to bolster numbers in that department.

But with the signings already made, the focus is now on preparations starting for the new campaign with the squad returning for training on the June 14 before friendlies against Albion Rovers, Dundee United and Queen of the South at the end of the month and into July.

The manager confirmed that the United friendly will still be played despite the two clubs being drawn together in the Betfred Cup group stages.

Hearts, Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir will make up their group.

“It’s something that I’m looking forward to,” added Young. “It’s good to test ourselves against the likes of Hearts and Dundee United.”