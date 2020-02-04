Methilhill 1-2 Fife Thistle

Thistle faced old rivals Methilhill Strollers with their hosts looking to haul themselves back into the promotion hunt whilst Thistle knew a win would take them back up to second spot.

Thistle made a bright start and opened the scoring just after the quarter hour when a John Moir free kick was flicked on by Michael Badu into the path of Liam Carson whose looping shot caught out home keeper Affleck and dropped into the back of the net.

Mikey Smith should have doubled Thistles advantage shortly after with Badu again the provider but the midfielder got caught under the ball and sent his header over the bar from close range.

The usually prolific strike pairing of Ronnie Barnes and Rab Watt were having a rare off day in front of goal which combined with an excellent performance from Strollers keeper Affleck was ensuring things stayed tight.

Thistle were given a warning minutes when only a Badu goal line clearance prevented the impressive Sullivan from drawing his side level after some good play from the home side.

Barnes found himself through on goal again shortly after when he latched onto a long through ball however once again Affleck was there to thwart the striker with the ball breaking for Smith who in turn saw his effort cleared off the line.

The introduction of Kris Low was giving Thistle fresh impetus and it was the substitute who finally doubled Thistle’s advantage with a goal of beauty just after the hour mark when he latched onto a Cameron cutback before rifling a shot into the top corner and in of the underside of the bar for a tremendous finish.

The multiple missed chances looked as though they may prove costly for Thistle as Strollers threw caution to the wind as they piled forward in numbers reducing the deficit three minutes from time through an excellent finish from Mitchell.

The goal gave Strollers fresh hope as they lay siege to the Thistle goal however a couple of excellent saves from Gavin Henderson ensured there was no comeback with the full points heading back to Balmullo.

LM Joinery MoM – Michael Badu.

Thistle: Henderson, Malone, Spence, Badu, McLuckie, Smith (Petrie 70), Carson, Moir (Kerr 70), Cameron, Barnes (Gunby 76), Watt (Low 53)

Sub: Anderson.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle are again on league duty this time playing host to Strathmiglo United with a 2pm kick off at Balmullo.