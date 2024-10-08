Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson praised his team (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Despite having Matty Robertson sent off seconds before half-time after a melee involving nearly every player on the field, 10-man Burntisland Shipyard produced a tremendous second half performance as a sensational hat-trick from Michael Gibb earned them a 3-0 home success over Peebles Rovers at Recreation Park last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a goalless first half, Gibb scored on 62, 66 and 89 minutes to leave Burntisland gaffer Lee Richardson understandably delighted with a victory which puts his team up to fifth place in the East of Scotland Football League second division with 14 points from eight matches.

Richardson said post match: “We did not press them well enough in the first half and didn’t get our tackles in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That being said, I didn’t think that they created much in the way of chances.

Michael Gibb netted treble for Burntisland

“We had a bit go at them in the dressing room, asking for more as we were a man down and needed to be sharper.

"And what a tremendous second half performance we got, especially given we only had 10 men.

"You would never have thought it though as we created a good few chances.

"I’m really delighted for Gibby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s had a slight injury recently but he never let it hamper him as he covered every blade of grass.

“The young boys also did themselves proud with their contribution to the team after coming on, in what was quite a feisty encounter.”

This Saturday Shippy travel to Hermand Park to face West Calder United for another league fixture. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.