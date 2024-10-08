Michael Gibb hat-trick wins it for 10-man Burntisland Shipyard
After a goalless first half, Gibb scored on 62, 66 and 89 minutes to leave Burntisland gaffer Lee Richardson understandably delighted with a victory which puts his team up to fifth place in the East of Scotland Football League second division with 14 points from eight matches.
Richardson said post match: “We did not press them well enough in the first half and didn’t get our tackles in.
"That being said, I didn’t think that they created much in the way of chances.
“We had a bit go at them in the dressing room, asking for more as we were a man down and needed to be sharper.
"And what a tremendous second half performance we got, especially given we only had 10 men.
"You would never have thought it though as we created a good few chances.
"I’m really delighted for Gibby.
"He’s had a slight injury recently but he never let it hamper him as he covered every blade of grass.
“The young boys also did themselves proud with their contribution to the team after coming on, in what was quite a feisty encounter.”
This Saturday Shippy travel to Hermand Park to face West Calder United for another league fixture. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.
