Midfielder Riley-Snow extends contract at Raith Rovers

Blaise Riley-Snow puts pen to paper for Raith Rovers, with manager John McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith, left (picture by Tony Fimister/Raith Rovers)

The 23-year-old midfielder has extended his contract at Stark’s Park after talks with the management team.

Riley-Snow, who had previously played in Spain for CD Universidad Alicante, after starting his career at Barnet FC, has impressed boss John McGlynn and assistant manager Paul Smith with his workrate since signing, and was initially signed until January after moving to Fife.

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers have a trip to face Championship leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the end of next month in the SPFL Trust Trophy competition.

The Lang Toun side – who progressed after their 3-1 home win over East Fife on Saturday – have been drawn against Billy Dodds’ team at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday, November 30, with a 7.45pm kick off.