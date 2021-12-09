Midweek win with clean sheet keeps Tayport in confident frame of mind

Tayport won against Dundee St James with a second-half goal from Ewan White, above (picture by Ryan Masheder)

The north Fife side welcomed Dundee St James to The Canniepairt for a rearranged game in the McBookie East Region Midland League.

Tayport’s last three matches, including Saturday’s home game with Forfar United, had been wiped out by the weather, so the squad had used the time to train ahead of the return to on-field action.

A number of chances were missed in the first half but Tayport scored early in the second period, with Ewan White netting the game’s only goal after 52 minutes. The result kept them in sixth place in the league table on 38 points from 20 matches so far.

Wolecki Black was pleased with the win, although 1-0 was “a very precarious scoreline”, and the fact they hadn’t conceded was a bonus.

“The only disappointment was we went in at half time at 0-0 and, realistically, we should have been two or three goals ahead,” he said. “We missed numerous chances in the first half. “It made for a different second half because it gave St James something to hang on to. But, again, the players rose to the challenge and, within 10 minutes, managed to get themselves ahead.”

The boss felt Tayport would hold on to the lead but he knew they had not kept a clean sheet in the four previous matches – two wins and two draws – since his arrival. “But we managed to do that for the second half so, all said, it’s another ticked box,” he added.

Tayport hope to keep the momentum going on Saturday at fourth-placed Carnoustie Panmure, who had a player red-carded after only five minutes last weekend against leaders Dundee East Craigie. Carnoustie managed to take a 1-0 lead before half time but East Craigie hit back in the second half to win 2-1.

Wolecki Black said it should be “a real tasty one” with Tayport having crept a bit closer in the table to the Laing Park side. “I certainly know how Carnoustie play and I am a great believer that the league tables never lie – they are in the top four for a reason,” said Wolecki Black.