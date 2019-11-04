Mistakes and missed chances cost Dundonald Bluebell in Camelon

Camelon 2 Dundonald 1

This East of Scotland Superleague match between Camelon and Dundonald promised to be a cracker as both teams had shown good form in the lead up to this game.

Dundonald got the perfect start when they took the lead in the 12th minute after Gay picked up the ball and waltzed past a few tackles before slipping the ball into the net.

Camelon drew level in the 23rd minute when a mix up between Nimo and his goalkeeper Lennox allowed Docherty to score.

The heavy pitch was making it difficult for both teams but to their credit they tried to get the ball down and play good football.

Dundonald thought they had taken the lead with a Wilson header but the keeper tipped it over the bar.

With half-time approaching the visitors lost another goal when a corner was not cleared and Deans had time and space to head the ball into the net.

Dundonald started the second well and a great ball from Nimo put Cargill through on goal but, with just the keeper to beat, he put his shot wide.

The next chance of the match again fell to Cargill this time his striking partner Smith pass found the prolific goal scorer in space but his chip went over.

Camelon were struggling to get out their own half at this point but Dundonald could not get the equaliser.

The last chance of the game belonged to the visitors when a Cargill shot was cleared off the line.

​Dundonald got the perfect start to this match but they allowed Camelon back into the game and gifted them two goals.

The visitors created enough chances to draw level but much to the surprise of the travelling support their ever-reliable striker Stuart Cargill missed two chances you would expect him to score.