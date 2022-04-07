Mistakes led to Dunfermline loss, says Raith Rovers boss McGlynn

Dave McKay clears. (All pics: Fife Photo Agency)

Rovers lost 2-0 at the home of the Fife rivals with goals in either half from Kevin O’Hara and the Stark’s Park boss admits that his side shot themselves in the foot in an unusually error strewn performance.

“It's goals that win games and Dunfermline got the two goals,” he said.

“It was an error from us for the first goal. I think most of the things Dunfermline created came from us making mistakes.

Aidan Connolly.

“Neither goalkeeper had a save to make in the first half, yet Dunfermline go in 1-0 up because we've gifted them a goal.

“Unfortunately we lose the ball at the edge of our box and that's criminal.

Brad's [Spencer] doing the right thing, whether it was due to the surface I don't know. It's just got caught under his feet, we lose possession and it's a gift.

“Dunfermline have taken it and it puts them in the driving seat.

“But I thought we rallied in the second half. Ethan Ross gave us a little spark.

“I thought until the second goal we were well in the game.

“There weren't a load of chances either way. Again I thought Dunfermline only broke on us when we made mistakes, but our guys kept on going.”