Montrose 1-3 East Fife

The East Fife juggernaut trampled over bottom placed Montrose to continue a near perfect start to the current season.

East Fife have yet to taste defeat in the league this term, but it's far too early to be tossing around suggestions they'll still be there come the end of the season.

But what the Bayview fans are more than entitled to do is revel in the current position which has been more than merited thanks to a series of top class performances.

Make no mistake, this side is the real deal.

Boss Darren Young has managed to find a perfect blend of experienced players, good enough to be performing at a division or two above with others who will fancy their chances of reaching those heights with or without East Fife in a year or two.

Chris Higgins, Stewart Murdoch, Scott Agnew and Ryan Wallace have been there, done that, and can help the likes of Anton Dowds, Aaron Dunsmore and Jordan Hart get there.

But, at the moment, East Fife are enjoying this perfect storm Young has created within his pool.

They've hit the ground running and are proving a surprise package in League One.

Montrose were the most recent victims of a pretty much ruthless start to the season

The league's bottom side managed to contain East Fife for a while bit were brutally exposed when Liam Watt's high ball caught up in the wind and was eventually played through to Aaron Dunsmore.

The midfielder clipped his first touch past Iain Campbell and slotted neatly past Aaron Lennox.

But Montrose are a stuffy lot and have players who will, hopefully, get them away from the drop zone.

They started the second half well and grabbed a deserved equaliser.

Campbell's free-kick couldn't be cleared by the visiting defence and the ball broke kindly to Blair Lyons who swept home.

It gave the home side some hope - but it was quickly extinguished within seconds.

East Fife kicked off to restart the game and Dunsmore took control.

For reasons only known to him, Terry Masson lunged in on the Fifer, well over the ball, in the middle of the park and took a red card for his troubles.

It handed the impetus back to East Fife, but they threatened not to take advantage,

Agnew should have scored, so should have Dowds and Wallace.

There was always a danger the scores could be hauled level again but East Fife settled matted when Chris Higgins, who was again outstanding in the heart of defence, broke out of the Fife half and picked out Dowds.

The striker fed partner Wallace to seal the deal.

Boss Young said: "We got a good goal in the first half and had another couple of chances.

"But our defending was absolutely outstanding.

"We lost a goal which was a bit slack and then they got a man sent off.

"We created loads and loads of chances after that and could have had another four or five goals.

"Scott Agnew could have had a hat-trick but Aaron Dunsmore scores two very good goals.

"Then Ryan Wallace finishes it off.

"We were comfortable in the second half but needed the third and the boys did it."