Montrose 1 East Fife 0

League One’s game of the day saw Montrose edge out East Fife to go above them and into fourth place in the table.

Montrose threatened from the start and in the opening minute a Paul Watson header was saved by Brett Long, then in five minutes Long saved from Lewis Milne.

Sean Dillon was next to have a go when his 20 yard effort was saved by Long.

East Fife should have taken the lead in 15 minutes. Anton Dowds crossed from the right and with Aaron Lennox out of his goal, Liam Watt put the ball over the bar.

Seconds later, Dowds had only the keeper to beat but his shot went wide.

Back came Montrose and in 29 minutes, Blair Lyons raced through the middle and was denied by Long. Three minutes later, Terry Masson just failed to connect in front of goal.

Montrose grabbed the lead in 35 minutes. Martin Rennie flicked the ball through and Milne made no mistake with a low drive.

Three minutes from the break, Watson drove over from the edge of the box.

Montrose began the second half looking to add to their advantage and when Milne crossed to the near post, Lyons knocked the ball wide.

In 54 minutes, Masson found Milne and his shot was blocked by the feet of Long.

East Fife began to assert themselves and a low shot from Scott Agnew was saved by Lennox.

On the hour mark an Agnew corner caused panic in the home defence and Cammy Ballantyne headed off the line.

In 76 minutes, Craig Johnston had a chance for Montrose but over ran the ball.

East Fife sent on Lewis Baker and the substitute almost scored with his first touch in 80 minutes but Lennox dived to his right to save.

With East Fife throwing everything forward, Montrose hit on the break and Johnston skipped past two defenders only for Long to save his shot.

With 90 minutes on the clock Ross Campbell set up Johnston and his shot was blocked by Long.