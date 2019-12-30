Montrose victory can get East Fife back on track again

Darren Young has targeted a repeat performance when East Fife travel to Montrose this weekend.

The Bayview men cruised to a 3-1 win at Links Park earlier in the season, although it was Stewart Petrie’s men who grabbed the victory in the return fixture at Bayview.

Just three points separate the Fifers in fourth place from Mo in fifth, setting things up nicely for Saturday.

Young is aiming to guide his men to the win and help banish the memory of Saturday’s 5-3 Fife derby loss to Raith Rovers.

“It’s three points, that’s all that’s lost, so we’ll dust ourselves down and look forward to training,” said Young.

“Montrose are a good team, they beat us at Bayview and we beat them up there earlier in the season.

“Hopefully we can get a similar result.

“It’ll be a hard game because every team is fighting.

“There’s not much between the top five or six.

“We know there’s a long way to go.

“It’s only the start of the third quarter but it hasn’t gone the way we wanted.

“But there’s a chance to rectify that on Saturday.”

Young watched on as his side hit three against Raith only to ship five at the other end.

While happy with the chances created, and the attitude of his side to push the game all the way after being 4-1 down, the Bayview boss admitted the defending could have been better.

He added: “It’s all goals that were preventable and goals we shouldn’t be conceding after going how we did in the last two weeks away to Stranraer and Peterhead.

“But, saying that, we felt comfortable in the second half and played in their half.

“We scored some great goals.”