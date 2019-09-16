More cup misery for Dundonald Bluebell in Penicuik

Penicuik Athletic 5 Dundonald Bluebell 2

After last season’s disappointing results in cup competitions, Dundonald were looking to make amends this year.

If they were to progress in this year’s Challenge Cup, they would have to beat Penicuik, a side who had beaten them at home earlier this season.

The early stages of this game was midfield battle with both goalkeepers untested.

Dundonald only created two chances a header from Nimmo which went over the bar and a long-range effort from Smith which the keeper turned away for a corner.

Penicuik managed to take the lead with their first chance but there was a bit of good fortune about the goal.

A shot ricocheted off three Dundonald players before landing at Tansey's feet he clipped a fine cross to the back post where Jones headed it into the net.

The home side could have increased their lead when they broke down the left but Mackie was on hand to clear the ball off the line.

Dundonald started the second half well and after some good link up play, Cargill slotted the ball into the net for the equaliser.

The visitors then took the lead when a free kick by Gay found its way past the wall and into the net.

Penicuik immediately made some changes to get themselves back into this game and it paid dividends when a ball out of defence sent their striker in on goal.

As Mackie tried to retrieve the situation, he brought the man down, resulting in the ref pointing to the spot and showing the young defender a red card.

Stevenson made no mistake with the spot kick to draw his team level.

Dundonald started to find themselves under pressure and when a poor pass out of defence landed at Stevenson he strolled through the middle of the park before slotting the ball past Lennox for his second goal of the game.

There was only one team going to win this game now as the visitors let their heads go down and totally lost their shape.

Baptie got goal number four for Penicuik and Sommerville rounded off the scoring when he found himself all on his own at the back post.

There wasn't much between the teams before the sending off but it must be a concern that so many Dundonald players' heads went down after the sending off when they were still in this game.