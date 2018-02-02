Morrison’s men get into attack position

St Andrews United will show no fear on Saturday when they travel to meet league leaders Musselburgh.

United will go into the game on a high after the weekend’s 1-0 home win against Bathgate, new signing Paul Quinn’s goal the difference between one point and three.

The win helped Saints nudge into third and ten points behind ‘Burgh.

United have the chance to eat further into that advantage on Saturday, and boss Craig Morrison says they’ll be setting out to do just that.

He said: “We want to go there and have a go at them.

“They’re flying, have beaten us already this season, have a lot of quality and are always well organised and quality on the ball.

“But we know that if we can show the same performance levels we did against Bathgate then we can take something from the game.”

Morrison was delighted with his side at the weekend, saying the 1-0 win was the least they deserved.

“We should have been at least three or four goals up by half time,” said the Barnetts Park manager.

“Bathgate had a 15 minutes spell when they were on top but what really pleased me was the way our players defended and managed to come through it.”