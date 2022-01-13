Move to Raith Rovers was right one for me, says midfield star Stanton

Sam Stanton made his Raith debut in the New Year derby against Dunfermline. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 27-year-old had been playing for Dundalk in the League of Ireland Premier Division before making the switch to Kirkcaldy on a two and a half year deal.

He said a conversation with Rovers’ boss John McGlynn persuaded him that Stark’s Park was the right place for him to play.

“I'd been away for a couple of years so it was nice to come home,” he says.

“That was something that I wanted to do and then I spoke to John McGlynn he spoke about the club very well.

“He sold it to me and ended up being a very easy decision for me to make.

“I had kept up to date with Scottish football when I was away so I knew how Raith Rovers were doing.

“I heard good things about them from other people too about the football they were playing so I was delighted to join.”

Stanton’s debut came in the New Year derby against Dunfermline where an excellent display earned him a Man of the Match award from the Raith supporters.

“It was great, but it was a shame the fans weren't allowed at the game in numbers but it was a real experience and a really good first game to have.

“I was happy with my performance, it had been a while since I had played so to win the man of the match was very nice.”

Stanton says he’s settled into life in Kirkcaldy seamlessly and is confident the team can kick on in the second half of the season.

“They're really good guys in and around the team.

“The management team is great. They play a style of football that suits me well

“It's been a good start but obviously we'd like to start picking up some more points now.

“We played well up in Inverness and it was gutting to lose a goal so late.

“It was a good strike and sometimes you just have to hold your hands up to a goal like that.

“I think we should have killed the game before that so it made it that bit more frustrating.