Jenny Gilruth and David Torrance went to East Fife FC to see the work being done and meet the people behind the Community Club initiative which offers a variety training classes for young people across the Levenmouth area, while also giving back to communities.

The club also benefits from the Scottish Government’s Cash Back fund which uses the funds recovered from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to expand young people's horizons. The politicians met with club chairman, Tony McMinn to learn more about its work and how its initiatives and classes benefit residents of both of their constituencies across the area.

Ms Gilruth said: “It was fantastic to meet with Tony and the young people last week to understand more about the pivotal role which the club plays in the local area. “East Fife is a well-loved and supported club across Levenmouth, and I was delighted to hear more about how they use their success on the pitch to help the community off the pitch through a range of initiatives.” added: “We have, along with the support of our young people, enjoyed showcasing the impact of our work within Levenmouth and the difference the Scottish Government’s Cash Back funding in particular has made to local residents.”He added: ““Cash Back funding has allowed to create greater school to club likes enabling us to be a constant presence in a lot of young people and families lives.