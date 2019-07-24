Munro aims to stay as first choice keeper for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers’ new goalkeeper says he’s thoroughly enjoying his time at Kirkcaldy.

Ross Munro signed for the club on loan after a successful 2018/19 with his parent club Ross County and has started the season as manager John McGlynn’s first choice between the sticks.

Munro said he has no regrets in swapping the Highlands for Fife.

“It’s been really good so far,” he said.

“The gaffer’s been playing me so far in the Betfred Cup which has been a really good experience for me.

“That’s the whole point of me being here, to gain that first team experience and see what it’s like.”

After being part of the Ross County squad which took two trophies last season – the Scottish Challenge Cup and the Championship title – Munro says he enjoying being on a steep learning curve.

He said: “Obviously after those two highs last season it was important for me to keep that progression going.

“I feel that being at Raith Rovers is the perfect opportunity for me to go out and prove myself and progress in my career.”

Munro says he is confident that he can carry over his success last season to Raith Rovers as the team vies for promotion from League One.

“I think so, definitely,” he said.

“With the players we’ve got, once we get up and going, I think we’ll be shining.

“We’ve got a lot of boys with good experience and boys that have been playing at the club for a while, as well as others who are new.

“But I’m sure when we get it together we’ll put up a good fight.”

With Rovers having only tasted Betfred Cup action so far, Munro says he is looking forward to getting down to League One action and make a push for the title.

“The first two Betfred games didn’t go to plan but hopefully we can start to build a bit of momentum and kick start our season and take a bit of confidence. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Munro will battle for the number one jersey with club legend David McGurn, and says the pair are working well.

“He’s been very good to me,” he said.

“Obviously he’s still a player but he wants to do a bit of coaching as well.

“We’ve been supporting each other so far and we’ll do that throughout the season.”