Musonda gets a lift from the Raith Rovers fans

Frankie Musonda wins a header against Banks O' Dee. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The versatile defender’s season didn’t start until November 6 when he made his first appearance against Queen of the South, following knee surgery during the summer.

The match in Aberdeen was the his third straight start as he tries to win a regular starting berth in John McGlynn’s line-up, and speaking after the win, he says the backing of the Stark’s Park faithful is a huge help.

“I love playing for this club and I want to play as many games as I can,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Musonda wins a header against Banks O' Dee. (Pic: Alan Murray)

"I'm a lot happier when I'm playing and I want the team to do well.

“We did well today, last week was disappointing, but that's the highs and lows of football.

“I'm just enjoying being out there playing and hearing the fans singing my name - I can't really explain that. It makes you feel 10 feet tall.“I'm trying to focus on the game at the same time but things like that just mean the world to me.”

The 24-year-old says he hopes the win will have a positive effect when Raith return to league duty, having gone five games without a win prior to the fourth round cup win over the non-league northeners.

He said: “Obviously it's been frustrating not winning a game out of our last five, especially for the fans.

“We want to make that right. No one wants to come off the pitch not having won.

“Losing to Arbroath was disappointing and we were all a bit annoyed.

"It's been a frustrating few weeks so hopefully this win will give us a bit of momentum going back into the league campaign.”

The Championship resumes for Raith this Friday with a trip to Greenock to take on Morton in a match which will be televised live on BBC Scotland.

"It's going to be a tough game,” Musonda says, “they've been in good form.

"Gozie [Ugwu, former Raith player] is there and he's been doing really well.

"But we know what we can do and we know we haven't been ourselves in the last few weeks but we're definitely working hard to put that right.

“It starts on the training pitch so we just need to put it into games like we were at the start of the season.