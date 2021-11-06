Musonda returns to Raith Rovers' starting line-up

Frankie Musonda, centre, in previous action for Raith at Inverness (picture by Peter Paul)

The defender – who hasn’t played because of a knee injury since Rovers last met the Dumfries side in a 1-0 September defeat at Stark’s Park – is in for the sidelined Liam Dick, while Christophe Berra assumes captain’s duties in place of Kyle Benedictus, still out with a hamstring injury.

Matej Poplatnik and Ethon Varian trade places, with Varian back in the starting XI while the Slovenian drops to the bench.

Rovers are aiming to keep their unbeaten sequence going after last week’s 2-1 home win over Ayr United, while hosts Queen of the South will want a good reaction to last week's 4-0 beating by Kilmarnock. Today’s referee is Kevin Clancy.