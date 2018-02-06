Musselburgh 3-2 St Andrews

It was first against third in this East of Scotland Premier League tie so the stakes were high for both teams to get all three points.

St Andrews started the game poorly and would have went behind if it wasn’t for a great save from their keeper Lee Wilson.

Their relief was short lived however when Musselburgh were given a free header inside the box which Honeymen managed to clear off the line but the Saints could not get the ball the ball clear and Burgh forced it over the line.

St Andrews drew level when Lawrie scored with a great free kick from the edge of the box.

Lawrie had another good chance but his shot went over.

The visitors then took the lead when Quinn skipped past the defender out on the left touchline before driving into the box and curling a great shot into the top corner of the net.

It was all St Andrews at this stage and they could have increased their lead when Wallace’s pass found Quinn out of the left the striker fired in a dangerous cross which Wallace got on the end off but the captains diving header was well saved.

It was Musselburgh who had the last chance of the half but goalkeeper Wilson produced another fine save to deny them.

St Andrews knew that the league leaders would be pushing for an equalizer but they could do little to prevent it when they were out done by a fine piece of play on the edge of their box which resulted in the Burgh striker firing the ball past Wilson into the net.

St Andrews had a good chance to regain the lead when Lawrie found himself in on goal but the striker put his shot wide.

Whoever scored the next goal was going to go on and win this match and unfortunately it wasn’t St Andrews.

The home side won the ball in the middle of the park and a fine pass split the visitors defence the Burgh striker raced towards goal and could have shot himself but elected to pass to his team mate who stroked the ball into the open goal.

​St Andrews couldn’t pull level but gave a good account of themselves against a team who beat them easily earlier in the season.