My goal was for our fans says Raith star Spencer

Brad Spencer celebrates in front of the Raith fans. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 25-year-old’s 86th minute strike secured a draw inn the Fife derby at East End park on Tuesday night and speaking to the FFP after the match he said the supporters that turned up in numbers played their part in the fight back.

“The fans are brilliant,” he said, “They come along week in and week out.

“They cheer loud every week and come along in numbers and they did the same tonight.

Brad Spencer (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“So it was good to get a goal in front of them, but I think we should have got the three points.

“I scored here last year, but that wasn't a great result.

“I think I got a bit carried away with my celebrations, but it's always good to get a goal.

“Tonight was a tough game, a derby day, but I thought we fought well.

“Obviously the goal we conceded was poor on our part, it was a counter-attacking goal from them, but I thought the boys dug in and did well.

“We'd have liked to have got the three points, especially the way we've been playing recently, but we'll take the point and go back along the road.”

Spencer says the last two games have seen Rovers play a different style to their usual free-flowing football.

“I think we're showing a different side to the team.

“Going down to 10 men for 70 minutes of the game against Inverness on Saturday was tough, but we showed we can battle and still went on and made a game of it.

“Here, we went a bit more direct than we would usually like, but it's a good side of us that we can turn to if we need to and go on and get a result."

After two 1-1 draws Raith will look to get a win at home on Saturday when Ayr United are the visitors to Stark’s Park

Spencer says: “Jim Duffy will have them organised and hard to beat.

“I had Jim at Dumbarton and that's how we set up. Very tough, very strong and physical, so we'll just have to be ready for the battle, but we showed tonight we can do that.