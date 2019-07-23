Nairn County 1-1 St Andrews Utd

St Andrews United last visited Station Park in August 1989 when a double from Jim Mackie and a strike from David Melville earned a 3-1 victory.

But this pre-season friendly proved to be a more evenly fought contest.

Both teams came out of the traps strongly and Jack Blaney forced home goalie Dylan MacLean into making a good save in the eighth minute before Callum MacLean tested Matt Curtis at the opposite end of the park.

The next chance fell to Adam Porrit when the Nairn striker glanced his header past the post.

Glenn Main then produced a superb tackle on Dylan Honeyman just as the United winger was about to shoot.

Anesu Sweeney also fired a shot at goal only to see MacLean save his effort by diving low to his left and the first half ended with Porrit again heading wide from close range.

The second period began at a slower pace yet the game exploded back into life just after the hour mark when substitute Stephen Stark bust through the middle of the Nairn defence prior to placing a great shot past MacLean.

However, the home side equalised following the next attack when Callum MacLean headed powerfully past Curtis from a well-delivered Tom MacLennan corner kick.

Both teams subsequently made changes during the final quarter of the match but the visitors finished as the stronger outfit.

Stark forced Nairn’s replacement goalkeeper James Kendall into making two fine saves to keep the score level and the small band of travelling fans left Morayshire content with their team’s performance if not the result.

St Andrews United: M Curtis, J Fital, R Cunningham, N Doig, O Fleming, M Fleming, D Honeyman, J Penman, A Sweeney, J Blaney and D Falconer.

Subs: D Fleming, J Grady, S Stark, C Fleming and C King.

Report submitted by Donald Gellatly.