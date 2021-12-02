National award for Raith Rovers Community Foundation

The Raith Rovers Foundation with James McFadden (l) and Sam Kerr (r) at the SFA Grassroot Awards. (Pic: Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Foundation was named the national winner of the prestigious Best Professional Club in the Community Award at the ceremony which was held at Hampden Park.

The Awards, presented by McDonald’s and the Sunday Mail, celebrate the tireless volunteers who dedicate countless hours to inspire those in the grassroots community.

Raith Rovers’ Foundation has grown from strength to strength in recent years, from creating a full player development pathway which engages over 400 players from the local area, to forming a community club which has over 100 regular volunteers.

One of the foundation’s key successes has been the creation of its Holiday Heroes camps.

Since July 2020 these camps have seen over 1,000 young people attend football training camps during the school holidays, widening access to the game in the local area.

Over 250 of these children attend the camps for free, removing the barrier of cost to playing sport and enjoying a healthy lifestyle.

Representatives from the club’s Foundation accepted their award from women’s football legend Sam Kerr.

They were also given praise by former Scotland star James McFadden who is now McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador.

“It has been a really tough year for the entire grassroots football community,” he said.

"That’s why I’m so proud to be here in Glasgow to honour these incredible winners.

Clubs like Raith Rovers are a testament to their community and provide real opportunities for those looking to get involved in the grassroots game.

The Grassroots Awards are a special occasion and a chance to show how grateful we are to the hours of dedication volunteers put in to make football what it is.

Local McDonald’s franchisee Jimmy Patrick who is an avid supporter of grassroots football in the Kingdom, added: “We are very proud to have a national Grassroots Football Awards winner from Fife.