Ne’er Day history: Willie McNaught’s 500th game for Raith Rovers

New Year games are eargerly awaited by all football fans.

But Raith Rovers had one special reason to celebrate as the club played its first match as a new decade dawned in 1960.

For it marked Willie McNaught’s s landmark 500th game for the club.

The legendary player completed the milestone in a game against Dundee at Stark’s Park. It ended in a 1-1 draw,

McNaught’s remarkable career stretched back to 1941 when he made his debut against Aberdeen in a North-Eastern League game.

Then he played inside left, partnering Davie Duncan.

But, following his demob from the army, manager Bert Hardman moved him to left half, then centre half and, ultimately, to left back where he excelled.

He gained international and other representative honours and was honoured both locally and nationally.

He won a Division Two championship medal and a League Cup runners-up medal in 1949. During the 1950s he played in three scottish Cup semi-finals, was capped five times for Scotland and seven times for the Scottish League. He was also Player of the Year in 1956.

Throughout his career, Willie was never once cautioned or dismissed.

In 2013 he was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.