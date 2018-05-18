Ness returns to Kirkcaldy YM hot seat

Kirkcaldy YM have confirmed the return of Craig Ness as manager.

The 37-year-old takes over for a second spell at the helm following Kenny Crawford’s recent resignation.

A young and inexperienced YM side finished the season bottom of the South Division, without a victory all season and with a goal difference of -145.

Ness, who is also a former YM player, has brought in Stewart McManus as his assistant manager.

A club statement read: “It’s been a busy time at the club recently and it does not show signs of stopping.

“Although our season is now over, that hard work goes into building for next season

“Craig and Stewart have many years of experience within Junior football and look forward to the challenge of building this club back up.”

The statement also added that Ness said returning to the club was “like coming back home and there is no better feeling.”

The club is also close to announcing the appointment of a new committee.