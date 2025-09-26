New book marking 30th anniversary of Raith Rovers making it to round two of UEFA Cup out next week

Steven Lawther with his new book, We Led in Munich: The Unlikely Adventures of Raith Rovers in Europe (Photo: Red Circle Communications)

It was 30 years ago next month that Raith Rovers made it to round two of the UEFA Cup and a new book marking that anniversary is out on Monday.

Titled We Led in Munich: The Unlikely Adventures of Raith Rovers in Europe, it’s fan Steven Lawther’s second book on the Kirkcaldy football club, following on from 2014’s Unthinkable about their 1994 league cup final victory against Celtic.

Its title recalls the Fifers going 1-0 ahead in their second-leg round-two tie away to German giants Bayern Munich at the end of October 1995, thanks to a 43rd-minute Danny Lennon goal, before conceding twice in the space of quarter of an hour after the interval, to Jurgen Klinsmann and Markus Babbel, as they went out of their first European competition ever.

That exit followed a 2-0 first-leg defeat at Edinburgh’s Easter Road Stadium two weeks prior; a 3-2 aggregate win against Iceland’s Iþrottabandalag Akraness that September, losing 1-0 away after a 3-1 victory at home; and a 6-2 aggregate knockout of the Faroe Islands’ Gotu Itrottarfelag in that August’s preliminary round, drawing 2-2 on the road after winning 4-0 at home.

The cover of Steven Lawther’s new book about Raith Rovers’ 1995 UEFA Cup campaign features the iconic image of the scoreboard at half-time showing the Fifers beating their German hosts (Picture: Pitch Publishing)

An iconic picture of the scoreboard showing Rovers in front, featured on the cover of Lawther’s new book, is much loved by fans and he’s hoping the 288 pages within find favour too.

“Munich was a really special moment for the club,” said the 55-year-old, originally from Glenrothes but now living in Edinburgh and running a reserach company there, Red Circle Communications.

“To actually be leading a club like Bayern Munich was a fantastic achievement.

“It is an honour to be able to tell the story of that time for fans to relive and enjoy.”

His book, priced £18.99 is published by Pitch Publishing, with an initial print-run of 1,000, and Lawther is hoping it proves as popular as its predecessor.

“When I wrote Unthinkable back in 2014, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but the initial run of that sold out and it went to on have a second edition,” he recalled.

“It looks like interest in We Led in Munich is just as high, which is amazing.”

Bayern’s team at the time – eventual winners of the cup, beating French team Bordeaux 5-1 on aggregate in May 1996’s two-legged final – included superstars such as Jean Pierre-Papin and Oliver Kahn but manager Jimmy Nicholl’s visitors went toe to toe with them in their second leg and managed to give them a bit of a fright on the night.

Lawther has spoken to most of Raith’s squad back then to get the inside story on their European campaign and also interviewed some of the supporters there to cheer them on at home and abroad. ‘

“The European trips were as much about the fans as they were about the team,” he said.

“They were the ones taking the 25-hour ferries, the overnight buses or flights to be able to watch their team.

“It was an incredible experience to be there and to visit unusual places like Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

“They were memories to last a lifetime, so it was great to be able to relive them with fans.

“Everyone I spoke to is still going along on a Saturday and doing what they can to support the club, so hopefully the book gives supporters the recognition they deserve.”

Lawther, a season ticket-holder since 1983 after watching his first Raith game four years earlier, is still attending games home and away, now with his 19-year-old daughter Grace, and says he relished the opportunity to interview players he cheered on from Stark’s Park’s terraces back in the 1990s.

“I am a fan first, so there were a lot of pinch-me moments when meeting the players,” he said.

“Just being able to talk football with people like Jimmy Nicholl, Stevie Crawford and Colin Cameron or to chat on the phone to Tony Rougier and Steven McAnespie from their homes in the USA was an absolute honour.

“All the players were incredibly generous with their time.”

We Led in Munich will be available in bookshops, online and the club shop at Stark’s Park.

Waterstones in Kirkcaldy is to host a launch event on Thursday, October 16, from 7pm, featuring Lawther talking to Munich goal-scorer Lennon, 56, currently manager of Raith’s William Hill Championship rivals Airdrieonians, about Rovers’ European campaign of three decades ago. Free tickets are available from the High Street shop.