Lee Richardson steered Shippy into King Cup 2nd Round

Trailing 1-0 at half-time to an eighth-minute Jordan Keenan header from Kieran Richmond’s corner at a windswept Recreation Park, Burntisland levelled the game through Stanfield in brilliant fashion on 48 minutes.

The new signing gathered the ball 20 yards from goal and his powerful strike found the bottom corner with United keeper Andrew Smith only able to look on.

Further Shippy goals courtesy of Shaun Keatings’ dinked effort and Sam Glancy’s left foot drive sealed the win.

“It was always going to be difficult against the wind but other than the goal I don’t think we were unduly troubled as we defended very well,” Richardson told club media post match.

"We were able to get on the front foot in the second half where we played some decent stuff, creating chances and taking three of them.

"I’m delighted for Evan to get a goal on his debut and be involved in a lot of the good things we did.

"I thought that everyone played their part today and we can be pleased with ourselves as we now look ahead to facing Stoneyburn next week.”