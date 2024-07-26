Steve Gilfillan has been reliving the nightmare head injury which threatened his life

Newly-installed Cupar Hearts AFC manager Steve Gilfillan has been reliving the nightmare head injury which led to him sustaining a fractured skull and blood clot on the brain after a clash of heads with a team-mate.

Despite the collision, Nottingham-born father of three Gilfillan, 42, was able to resume his Cupar Hearts playing career eight months later and only stopped playing for them after a further 14 seasons.

He told the Fife Free Press: “In December 2008 I had a really bad accident playing football. I fractured my skull playing for Cupar Hearts at Lethen so I was out for a long time.

“I clashed heads with my team-mate Lindsay Sharp, just the age old mistake of no-one shouting for the ball, we both went for the same header and I came off worse.

“I was trying to stand up but I couldn’t, with clear fluid coming out my ears.

"I was lucky enough back then that we had a couple of guys on the committee that were really good. One was an ex-paramedic and the other was a physio we’d had for years so they knew straight away that there was something not right which was massive for me.

"It was just the speed with which they identified something was wrong that saved me.

"So the ambulance was called straight away rather than them waiting and seeing what happened. And the ambulance then arrived quickly.

"I can’t ever thank them enough for what they did.

"From what I was told, from what the doctor said, I think they saved my life that day.

"The consultants told me it was lucky I got the care I did because it could have been worse.

"At the time I didn’t remember too much about it but it must have been terrible for my family to live through. I tend to go all in when I get injured, I don’t do injuries by half!”

When asked if he was at first reluctant to challenge for high balls in the first game back after his serious head injury, Gilfillan replied: “The first bit of contact I had in that game was a low header which I just went for. I didn’t even think about it to be honest.

"The guy that was the physio at the time said to me straight away afterwards: ‘I don’t understand why you did that. My heart stopped when you did it’.

"But you kind of just forget about it when you’re in the moment.”

Gilfillan’s long association with Cupar Hearts saw him star at left-back for the club over many years, having previously played south of the border for Ilkeston Town

The former Notts County pro youth player said: “I moved up from England in 2003 and I signed for Cupar that season.

"I didn’t have any connections other than my wife’s family at the time. My brother-in-law was the one who had a contact at Cupar and he just spoke to them and they said to come along to training when I came up and I did.

"Just over 20 years I’ve been involved with the club and played with the team for a long, long time.