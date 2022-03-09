New date confirmed for Raith Rovers - Dunfermline derby match

Raith Rovers’ final derby of the season with Fife rivals Dunfermline has been rescheduled.

By Paul McCabe
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:29 pm

The fourth meeting between the sides this season was originally to be played on April 2 but has now been moved as Raith are taking part in the SPFL Trust Trophy Final with Queen of the South that weekend.

The match at East End Park will now take place a few days later on Wednesday, April 6 with a 7.45pm kick off.

Save The Mary: Fears over future of crumbling mining pithead at Lochore Meadows ...

Ethan Ross in action for Raith against Dunfermline earlier this season. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The two sides have yet to be separated this season with all three games so far being drawn; the first two ending 1-1 and the New Year derby a 0-0 stalemate.

