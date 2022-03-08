New date for Raith and Dunfermline derby

Ethan Ross in action for Raith against Dunfermline earlier this season. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The fourth meeting between the sides this season was originally to be played on April 2 but has now been moved as Raith are taking part in the SPFL Trust Trophy Final with Queen of the South that weekend.

The match at East End Park will now take place a few days later on Wednesday, April 6 with a 7.45pm kick off.