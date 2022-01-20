New date for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have been given a new time for a Championship match that was postponed last month.

By Paul McCabe
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 9:33 am
Raith met Queens at Stark's Park back in September. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The home match against Queen of the South was originally scheduled to be played on December 29 but was called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Palmerston Park.

It will now be played on Tuesday, February 1 at 7.45pm.

Also playing a rearranged fixture that evening in the Championship are Partick Thistle who welcome Ayr United, whilst the Jags’ New Year game against Morton will now take place on Tuesday, February 22.

