New date for Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers have been given a new time for a Championship match that was postponed last month.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 9:33 am
The home match against Queen of the South was originally scheduled to be played on December 29 but was called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Palmerston Park.
It will now be played on Tuesday, February 1 at 7.45pm.
Also playing a rearranged fixture that evening in the Championship are Partick Thistle who welcome Ayr United, whilst the Jags’ New Year game against Morton will now take place on Tuesday, February 22.