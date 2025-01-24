New date set for Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 10:16 BST
Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton takes on Morton's Iain Wilson during the sides' league game at Cappielow Park on October 05 (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton takes on Morton's Iain Wilson during the sides' league game at Cappielow Park on October 05 (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)
Raith Rovers’ William Hill Championship fixture at Greenock Morton – postponed on Sunday, January 12 due to a major power cut at Cappielow – has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 25 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Raith have played Dougie Imrie’s outfit twice on league duty so far this season, with the Kirkcaldy side being defeated 2-0 at Cappielow on October 5 thanks to Morton goals for Filip Stuparevic and Zak Delaney.

And Imrie’s men then turned over Raith 3-2 at Stark’s Park on November 16, with a Stuparevic double and an injury time winner by Michael Garrity cancelling out Raith goals by Delaney (own goal) and a Dylan Easton penalty.

