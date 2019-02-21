New faces sign on at Tayport

Tayport manager Stevie Kay has strengthened his squad as the Canniepairt club aims to climb the East Super League.

Youngster Lewis Payne has joined from Hill o’Beath, and he’ll be joined in the ranks by Reece Lornie who has joined from Ferry u19s.

Dundee United prospect Kieran Inglis has also signed on at the ‘Port on-loan until the end of the season.

Having performed well over the last couple of weeks in defeats against two of the East Region’s form teams, Tayport have another stern test on their hands this weekend, when they travel to Thornton Hibs.