New keeper concedes 'freak goal' as Kirkcaldy & Dysart defeated 4-1 at Bo'ness Athletic in league opener

Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager Conrad Courts

Conrad Courts’ first competitive match in charge of Kirkcaldy & Dysart ended in a 4-1 East of Scotland Football League first division loss at Willie Irvine’s Bo’ness Athletic last Friday night.

Courts drafted in goalkeeper Craig Richardson to fill the gloves of absent number one Dion Gear and Richardson missed a sixth-minute Bo’ness corner at the front post, the ball struck a home hand a yard out as a goal looked likely, and the referee awarded the free-kick.

A further Athletic corner on nine minutes was met by striker Cunningham, whose initial header from close range struck the post but then went in off the unfortunate McGregor for an own goal.

K & D’s Shearer headed against the post before the same player was denied a penalty after an apparent foul in the box.

Willie Irvine, gaffer of Bo'ness Athletic (Pic by Mark Ferguson)

A long Bo’ness ball over the top then found winger Sean Heaver and he shot home on 28 minutes for 2-0.

Cunningham shot against the post early in the second half but the killer third arrived on 48 minutes when Connolly's speculative cross from the touchline sailed over Richardson and into the net.

Cunningham headed in the hosts’ fourth before the YM pulled a late goal back when Jack Wilson netted a brilliant strike from 25 yards.

