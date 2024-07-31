New keeper concedes 'freak goal' as Kirkcaldy & Dysart defeated 4-1 at Bo'ness Athletic in league opener
Courts drafted in goalkeeper Craig Richardson to fill the gloves of absent number one Dion Gear and Richardson missed a sixth-minute Bo’ness corner at the front post, the ball struck a home hand a yard out as a goal looked likely, and the referee awarded the free-kick.
A further Athletic corner on nine minutes was met by striker Cunningham, whose initial header from close range struck the post but then went in off the unfortunate McGregor for an own goal.
K & D’s Shearer headed against the post before the same player was denied a penalty after an apparent foul in the box.
A long Bo’ness ball over the top then found winger Sean Heaver and he shot home on 28 minutes for 2-0.
Cunningham shot against the post early in the second half but the killer third arrived on 48 minutes when Connolly's speculative cross from the touchline sailed over Richardson and into the net.
Cunningham headed in the hosts’ fourth before the YM pulled a late goal back when Jack Wilson netted a brilliant strike from 25 yards.
K & D, who playing a home East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round game against Kinnoull tonight (Wednesday), kick-off 7pm, host Edinburgh South in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm, before another home league game against Newtongrange Star next Wednesday, kick-off 7.15pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.