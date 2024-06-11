New Kirkcaldy and Dysart manager Conrad Courts has wasted no time in starting to gear up his squad for next season

Newly appointed Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC manager Conrad Courts has moved swiftly to strengthen the Alex Penman Park side’s squad by tying down three players on new contracts and making two fresh additions.

Courts, 40, is the replacement for Craig Ness who resigned as gaffer last week after eight years in the post, ironically citing the greed of players negotiating new contracts as being one of the main reasons for his shock departure.

But Courts clearly hasn’t been hanging about in that department in his early days in charge of K & D, with five signings being announced this week.

Joining from other clubs are ex-Dundonald Bluebell under-20s defender and captain Cameron McGregor and former Lossiemouth United striker Scott Dunn.

And re-signing at Kirkcaldy & Dysart are Jay Watson, Ryan McGowan and Darren Ormiston.

New incumbent Courts, who had a long playing career with East Fife, Lochore Welfare, Kelty Hearts, Hill of Beath and Linlithgow Rose and for the last year has been Lochore Welfare assistant manager, is in the final stages of completing his UEFA C License coaching qualifications.

He told club media: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC.

"After speaking with Scott (YM chairman Scott Jackson) and the committee and seeing the great set-up they have, it was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down.

"I'm fully committed to assembling a team that can be competitive on the park.

"The timing of my appointment means that my immediate priority is to assemble a squad and replace some departing players, but I'm already looking to bring players on board that can push the club forward and contribute to helping the club achieve its ambitions."

Chairman Jackson added: “I am delighted to get someone with Conrad's experience and enthusiasm on board.

