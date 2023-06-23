News you can trust since 1871
New Raith Rovers centre back Keith Watson adds top flight nous

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has strengthened his central defensive options by signing Keith Watson on a one-year deal after the player’s release from Premiership outfit Ross County this summer following five years in Dingwall.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:34 BST

Watson, 33, has worked with his new manager before having previously served under Murray when the pair were together at St Mirren in the first half of the 2015-16 season.

Murray, who has been very keen to add centre backs after the departures of Tom Lang and Ryan Nolan this summer, said: “We were looking for that bit of experience and I know Keith from his time playing at St Mirren with me.

"He's had a good career in the SPFL Premiership with Dundee Utd, Hibs and Ross County.

Keith Watson gets settled into his new surroundings at Stark's Park (Pic by Tony Fimister)Keith Watson gets settled into his new surroundings at Stark's Park (Pic by Tony Fimister)
Keith Watson gets settled into his new surroundings at Stark's Park (Pic by Tony Fimister)
"We identified Keith a number of months ago as a potential signing, and he'll bring solid centre half experience to Stark's Park.”

Watson has extensive appearance in the SPFL Premiership and Championship, having played for Dundee United, Hibernian, St Mirren, St Johnstone and Ross County since breaking through at Tannadice as a 17-year-old attacking fullback in January 2007.

The player lists Aidan Connolly (at Dundee Utd) and in more recent years Josh Mullin (at Ross County, where they won the SPFL Championship and Challenge Cup) as former team-mates and will now be reunited with the pair for the 2023-24 campaign.

