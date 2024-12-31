​New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson says he’s out to play the long game

New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson (Photo: Alan Dalziel)

​New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has issued a warning to fans not to expect overnight success following his arrival in Kirkcaldy, insisting he’ll be taking the long view rather than looking for quick fixes.

​Former Aberdeen gaffer Robson has signed a 30-month deal with the potential to keep him at Stark’s Park until summer 2027, giving him scope to look further ahead than the current William Hill Championship football season as he puts plans in place for another promotion push and seeks to set about delivering sustainable success.

“What I saw and what I heard about this football club at this moment in time impressed me,” the 46-year-old told Raith TV this week.

“They want that long-term vision. There’s none of that short-term quick fix that you can see happening all over football, and that appealed to me.

“I want to be here for a long time and a successful time.”

The former Scotland midfielder, given 17 caps between 2007 and 2012, has a year’s worth of top-flight experience on his CV, having been appointed as caretaker manager at Aberdeen in January 2023, 11 months on from taking on the same role for a single match, and sacked in January 2024, eight months after signing a two-year deal to continue on a permanent basis, and he reckons lessons he learnt over that time will stand him in good stead a division down.

“I’ve learnt a lot in the game,” said Aberdeenshire-born Robson.

“I’ve learnt a lot of the good side and a lot of the bad side, but you need to stay balanced.

“It’s important as a football manager to stay balanced. You don’t get too carried away with yourself if you’re winning a few games and you don’t get too down if you’re losing games because both will happen.

“You’ve just got to make sure that your message is clear and the players know what you’re doing and supporters and staff know that you’re working hard to bring success to the club, and that's the way that I like to do it.

“You need to win football games ultimately – that’s what you’re judged on.

“Hopefully we’ll be a team that will be aggressive, can bring a bit of excitement and can score goals and keep clean sheets. It’s not always easy to do all that but ultimately we will be a very hard-working team that want to bring excitement for their fans.”

Robson’s arrival comes just a week after prior boss Neill Collins’ departure to take over at US team Sacramento Republic was announced, a turnaround four times quicker than it took to replace Ian Murray after his sacking one game into the current championship season.

He’s the Fifers’ third manager of this campaign after Murray, 43, and Collins, 41, in charge for 15 games before quitting for a new role in California, with Raith technical director John Potter taking interim charge between appointments.

Robson arrives with Raith sitting sixth in the table, on 24 points from 18 fixtures following a 2-1 home victory versus Livingston on Saturday, extending their current winning streak to four games.

“It’s a great honour to be appointed as the manager of Raith Rovers, and I’m truly excited about the challenge ahead,” said Robson.

“The club’s potential is clear to see, and the vision shared by the board of directors during our discussions made this an opportunity I was eager to be part of.”

Rovers chief executive officer Andrew Barrowman added: “On behalf of Raith Rovers, I am delighted to welcome Barry Robson as our new manager.

“Barry’s wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach, combined with his passion for the game, makes him the perfect fit for the next chapter of our journey.

“The board of directors and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the team with vision, determination and professionalism.

“Barry’s knowledge around who we are as a club and the expectations that our loyal fan-base crave separated him from an exceptional list of candidates.

“We know that success is a collective effort and we urge our incredible supporters to rally behind Barry and the squad as we work together to achieve our ambitions.

“Your unwavering support makes all the difference, and we’re excited about what lies ahead for Raith Rovers under Barry’s leadership.”

Robson’s clubs as a player included Aberdeen from 2013 to 2016, Middlesbrough from 2010 to 2012, Celtic from 2008 to 2010, Dundee United from 2003 to 2008 and Inverness Caledonian Thistle from 1997 to 2003, including a loan spell at Forfar Athletic.

The Rangers youth system product’s first game in charge of Raith will be away to third-placed Ayr United this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.