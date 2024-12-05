New Raith Rovers signing Jordan Doherty frustrated at delayed debut

Jordan Doherty gets acclimatised to the Stark's Park playing surface (Pic Alan Dalziel)

New Raith Rovers signing Jordan Doherty admits it is frustrating having to wait until January to make his Rovers debut, but in the meantime he is loving getting settled in at the Kirkcaldy club.

The 24-year-old Irish utility player – who has joined Raith on an 18-month deal starting on January 1 to be reunited with his former Tampa Bay Rowdies manager Neill Collins – will first be available to play for the Stark’s Park outfit in their Scottish Championship trip to Ayr United on January 4.

“Waiting until January is going to be frustrating for myself but at training every day I’ll be getting myself ready for the start,” Doherty – who played 33 times for Tampa Bay in the 2024 USL Championship - told Raith TV.

"It’s good to get to know the lads, the area, the club, the people and I’m really excited to get out there.

"I’m a bit of a utility man. I can play multiple positions so I think that’s a strength of mine.

"It’s always good I think to have someone in the squad that can do that and help out in multiple positions.

"At the end of the day if I’m on the field I’ll just give 100% in whatever position I play.

“I previously played in the US and I played under the gaffer there. So he knows a lot about me and I know a lot about him.

"We spoke earlier on in the American season and there was a bit of interest.

"I was watching the Raith games earlier this season because of the gaffer here.

"Everyone where we were loved him and wanted him to do well. So I was interested in Raith before the interest came round really.

"I’ve got a few mates who have played in the Scottish Championship so I’ve been chatting to them and I can’t wait to get out there.

"As soon as I heard there was interest it made me feel very excited. It was something that I pushed for and I’m just delighted to be here.

"Neill Collins was the gaffer who gave me my debut when I was a young kid and put a lot of trust in me.

"I think he’s shown a lot of loyalty and trust bringing me over here and I just want to give it back to him and help the club and the lads.

"I was enjoying myself in the US and had a great time but I want to challenge myself as well and I think it’s a great opportunity for me to come back closer to home and play at a really good level, really good team and club.”