New recruits and old faces join Kennoway for the start of pre-season

Kennoway Star Hearts boss Craig Johnstone has continued the rebuilding of his squad ahead of next season’s Superleague campaign.

Kennoway retained their status in the top division last season due to the restructuring brought about by junior clubs leaving the ranks to join the East of Scotland League set-up.

The side returned to pre-season training this week and amongst them were some new recruits and returning faces.

Former Dunfermline youth Lewis Grierson has joined ahead of the new campaign with Konnor Lindsay agreeing terms to return again.

A club spokesman said: “Konnor came in later last season and by his own admission he never reached his peak fitness after missing a lot of training.

“He is looking forward to a proper pre season to kick on this current year.

“Another local lad who had came through the local youth set up, the manager is looking for Konnor to stake a claim this year in what will be a highly competitive league.”

David Cunningham has also agreed to return after battling back from injury last season.

A long lay off and surgery following the injury, picked up playing for Scotland colleges, basically wrote off the campaign for him