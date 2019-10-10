New recruits make an impact at St Andrews

St Andrews boss Andy Brown has hailed the impact made by his recent signings to help the side climb the division.

Kyle Wilson, Owen Andrew and Connor Shaw have all arrived at Barnetts Park in recent weeks, and are all proving their worth to the Saints.

On Saturday, a Wilson hat-trick helped United to recover from being a goal down to Craigroyston and secure a 4-1 win.

“We’re really starting to play and Kyle Wilson has made a big difference,” said Brown.

“We were always creating chances but now he’s there sticking them away and has seven goals in three games.

“We’re a lot sharper.

“Connor Shaw has come in and is working his socks off in training and gives us competition in goals.

“I’m really happy with Owen Andrew and how hard he’s been working as well.”

Despite trailing Craigroyston on Saturday, and being down to 10 men with Ollie Fleming sent off, Brown felt comfortable his side would respond.

“We hadn’t played badly at all but the boys just seemed to kick into hyperdrive in the second half and I knew we were winning the game,” said the boss.

This weekend, United are aiming to keep up the momentum at home to Peebles.