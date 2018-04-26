New Saints boss reckons the potential is huge at Barnetts Park

Andy Brown says there’s plenty to be excited about at St Andrews, after the new gaffer arrived this week.

Brown was installed as Saints’ latest boss and took the side for the first time over the weekend in a non-scoring draw with Dunbar.

With United well out of the promotion play-off race, and with enough in hand already to stay clear of the bottom places, the new boss can start preparing for the future.

And it’s a future the former Crossgates Primrose manager, who has brought former East Fife and St Johnstone midfielder Gordon Brown with him to the club, reckons is bright.

He said: “Since leaving Crossgates, I’ve had a couple of offers but it’s the potential of St Andrews that attracted me to this club.

“I know Craig Morrison (former manager) and he’s put together a good squad.

“We want to make a difference at the club. The committee are all on board and the future for St Andrews can be brilliant.

“The team has maybe lost their way a wee bit recently but, on Saturday, they were absolutely fine.”

Scott Wallace, coach under Morrison, will stay on at the club.

And it’s that stability the new manager is keen to continue.

He said: “I know a few of the players already.

“Stuart McDonald has played for me before and I’ve come up against Paul Quinn a few times, seen him play, and know what a good player he is.

“We’ll look to bring in a couple of bodies but there won’t be a load leaving and a load coming in.

“I’ve already spoken to the players and told them what the expectations are, and they’re all on board.

“Most of them have said they want to be at the club next season, which is great for us.”

Saints had been as high as third in the East Premier League a few weeks back but a combination of sides picking up points from games in hand and United suffering a couple of defeats has seen the club slip to seventh.

On Saturday, with their new manager watching on, United took a point from a 0-0 draw at Dunbar.

Brown was impressed with what he saw from his side and reckons they were unlucky not to return to the Kingdom with the win.

He said: “Given how well we played, it was two points lost for me.

“We were unfortunate not to win the game and were the better team.

“I can’t really remember the ‘keeper having too many saves to make and their ‘keeper did well.”

On Brown’s appointment, Saints vice-chairman Blair Smith said the committee is convinced they have the right man at the helm.

He said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of our new manager, Andy Brown.

“Previously manager at Crossgates Primrose and at Craigroyston, he has previous coaching experience also Edinburgh City 19s, Motherwell 17s, and Hearts 17s.

“We have also appointed Gordon Brown as assistant manager.

“They are bringing a wealth of experience and energy to the club, and we welcome their arrival.”