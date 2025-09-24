New shirt sponsor means kids will look just like their Raith Rovers heroes

Raith Rapids 2013s Blue and Green teams with Shaun Byrne, Dylan Easton and Richard Chin

A group of young Kirkcaldy footballers will look just like their Stark’s Park heroes this season after landing a new home shirt sponsor, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Raith Rovers Community Club Rapids 2013s have teamed up with Audio Emotion, meaning the youngsters will now wear the same front-of-shirt sponsor as the Raith Rovers first team.

The Raith Rovers Rapids 2013 are in the Fife Football Development League (FFDL), with their Blues in the first division and their Greens in the X division. Both squads have reached round two of the Under-13 Scottish Cup.

"As well as supporting the Raith Rovers first team, we wanted to help nurture the future stars of Stark's Park," said Gary Cargill of Audio Emotion. "What better way than to back this talented squad as they move up to 11-a-side football?"

Volunteer coaches Rab, Lee and Donna dedicate hours of their own time training the squad and helping the players develop their skills.

The partnership highlights a well-established pathway for local youngsters dreaming of a professional career.

Current first team players Lewis Vaughan and Logan Raeside both

progressed through the community club system.

For the Rapids 2013s squad, pulling on the new shirts will no doubt provide an extra source of inspiration as they continue their footballing journey.

You can follow the Rapids 2013s progress via their Facebook page, "Raith Rovers CC 2013."