New signing for Raith Rovers

New Raith signing Liam Dick (right) in action for Alloa (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Left back Liam Dick joins the Stark’s Park side from Alloa after the Wasps’ relegation to League One.

The 25-year-old has played over 180 matches in the SPFL Championship and League One and had spent the last three seasons at Recreation Park.

Grant came through the youth system at Falkirk, making his first team debut in 2011.

He had a loan spell at Stranraer before signing a short-term deal with Dumbarton in January 2018 before moving on to Alloa at the end of that season.

Speaking to Raith TV he said the move to Kirkcaldy was a “no-brainer”.

"Obviously I played against Raith last year and saw what a good team they were,” he said.