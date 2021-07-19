New signing for Raith Rovers

Blaise Riley-Snow in action for Raith Rovers in pre-season.

The 22-year-old Londoner came through the ranks at his local team Barnet, and has also played for Harefield United and, most recently, CD Universidad Alicante in Spain.

He was snapped up by Stark’s Park boss after impressing in pre-season training.

Whilst Riley-Snow arrives, two promising youngsters have made the short journey to Cowdenbeath, also on short term loan deals.

Midfielder Quinn Coulson and striker Luke Mahady have joined the Blue Brazil on loan.