New signings for local East of Scotland League sides

New Dundonald goalkeeper Kyle Marley

Dundonald Bluebell have strengthened their back line with the capture of a goalkeeper and defender.

Stopper Kyle Marley joins from Irvine Meadow having previously played for Kelty Hearts and Stenhousemuir .

Joining him at Moorside Park is another former Kelty player, Elliot Ford who will make the move after his contract expires at fellow Fifers Thornton Hibs.

Ford, who can also play in midfield, also had a spell at Brechin City.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart have also been busy on the transfer front with three new faces confirmed at Alex Penman Park.

Midfielder Stuart Walton makes the move from neighbours Glenrothes whilst defender Ryan O’Connor makes a slightly longer journey St Andrews United.

Joining O’Connor at the back will be Jordan Lamont who makes the step up from the U20s to Craig Ness’s senior side, having joined initially from East Fife.

The club also confirmed their current shirt sponsor has agreed to a new deal.

A spokesman said: “We're delighted to announce that the Window Store will continue as our main sponsor for the next three years.

“The Window Store’s logo will be on the club’s home and away jerseys, as well as across our website and social media channels.

“After a difficult year for the community, we’re so grateful for Graeme Smart his continued support.