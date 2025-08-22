New Thornton Hibs ladies team off to wonderful start

Hibs ladies line-up with mascots before facing Ardrossan (Pic Lauren McCabe)

Five months after being formally launched, Thornton Hibs Ladies Football Club players and management have enjoyed victories in their first two competitive matches.

Their squad of over 25 players – mostly recruited from pathway clubs St Andrews and East Neuk and Kennoway Star Hearts – made their competitive debuts in a thumping 10-0 SWFL Regional League Cup win at Loanhead on August 10.

Then, last Sunday, Thornton followed that up with a 3-0 home success over Ardrossan Winton Ladies in preliminary round one of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

In a match played in blistering heat at Memorial Park, Hibs scored three first half goals via Lucy Brown (2) and Erin Lean.

Thornton had a number of other chances in the first half, hitting the woodwork twice, but failed to add to their goal tally.

Into the second half and Ardrossan frustrated Thornton, for whom Amanda Duffy rattled the bar from 30 yards.

The Ardrossan keeper also pulled off a great save to deny Lauren Wheatley a stunning edge of the box strike.

At the other end, Thornton keeper Chloe Hunter made a fine stop.

Despite having Katie Donaldson sent off for violent conduct with 15 minutes remaining, Hibs preserved their three-goal advantage to book a home tie against Cumnock Juniors in preliminary round two on Sunday, September 7, with the winners reaching the first round proper.

Hibs manager Chris Laird said: “That was a tough match in the heat and I feel it impacted our performance.

"It would be fair to say we didn’t play as well as we can.

"The sending off made it a little bit harder for us than it needed to be but Katie made a mistake. She will learn from it and we win and lose together as a team.

"However, perhaps we are being too hard on ourselves.

"We have only played two competitive matches in our history and we have scored 13 and conceded none.

"We are through to the next round and that’s all that’s important in cup football.”