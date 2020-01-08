New Year defeat for Kennoway Star Hearts

The first fixture of the New Year saw Kennoway entertain title chasing Fauldhouse United.

The home side were on a run of poor results and a much needed win was what everyone connected to Kennoway were wanting for the start of the decade.

It was a fairly slow start to the match with both sides looking like they had indulged in the festive season a little bit too much.

Fauldhouse went close when a cross from the left was headed wide of the goal from six yards.

This seemed to kick the hosts into action with Band looking menacing every time he got on the ball.

The forward was tormenting United’s defence as he collected wide left before hitting a low cross that saw Connolly make a sharp save with his feet.

A few minutes later Band tormented the full back by picking out Watson on the edge of the penalty area, but the midfielder skewed his shot wide.

Pressure was mounting and KSH had a great chance to take the lead.

Band, drifting from flank to flank, pounced on a slack clearance before picking out Watson ten yards out. This time his shot beat Connolly and looked goal bound until a great defensive clearance from Watson. HT 0-0

It was a promising first half for the hosts and the home support were happy with the efforts of the team.

However eight minutes into the second half Fauldhouse stunned the home side when they took the lead. Ward picked the ball up thirty yards from goal before unleashing a shot that sailed into the top corner of the net.

To their credit Kennoway stormed back into attack, first of all Craig sent Ferrier scampering through before Connolly again diverted the ball with his legs.

Minutes later a long ball from Brown saw Bryce collect the ball just inside the penalty area before lashing a shot on target, that man Connolly was the equal with another fine save.

It was one way traffic and another effort from Watson was touched away for a corner by the Fauldhouse keeper.

A rare flurry for Fauldhouse in attack so a headed effort from McCafferty superbly blocked by Jordan with a fine defensive header.

With time running out a last gasp chance for what would have been a deserved equaliser was passed up when Watson got on the end of Band free kick but the midfielder smashed the ball over the bar from ten yards.

FT 1-0 to Fauldhouse.

KHS’s next fixture is away to Harthill on Saturday.

Kick off is at 1.45pm.