New year signing for Raith Rovers

Ben Williamson signs for Raith Rovers. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old had spent that first half of the season at Livingston but struggled for game time.

He also had a successful spell at Arbroath in 2020/21 making 18 appearances and scoring one goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifer Williamson is a product of the Rangers Academy and signed a two-year contract with the Glasgow side in July 2021.

Raith boss John McGlynn welcomed Williamson to Stark’s Park, saying: “I would like to thank Billy Kirkwood and Craig Mulholland of Rangers for the part they have played in enabling Ben to join the Rovers until the end of the season.

“It’s a major coup for our club to have a current Scotland Under 21 internationalist in our ranks – Ben is a very committed central midfield player who has great energy, he’s really tenacious, a winner and will add real bite to the midfield.

“With Dylan Tait moving on to Hibs, and with Brad Spencer still a way off match fitness after his injury we felt it was important to add that type of player to the team.

"Along with Sam Stanton I now believe we have the players in that department of the team to give us the boost we need to keep our promotional push going.