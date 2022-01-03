New year tribute to Ibrox disaster tragic Markinch teens

Shane Fenton, Ronnie Bayne (Rangers Supporters Club) and Ian Paton, brother of Ron.

The poignant remembrance took place at the memorial stone and garden in the town's Park View on Sunday morning.

Ronald Paton (14), Bryan Todd (14), Mason Philip (14), Douglas Morrison (15) and Peter Easton (13) were among 66 football supporters who went to an Old Firm football match and never came home.

A further 200 were injured during the tragedy at the Rangers v Celtic match on Saturday, January 2, 1971 when a crush occurred on stairway 13 of the stadium as the match was coming to an end.

In total 31 of the 66 people who died that day were under the age of 20.

Relatives and family friends of the five boys were joined by many residents of Markinch and the surrounding areas to pay their respects.

Among those in attendance was Peter Lee and Shane Fenton also from the town, they had walked from Markinch to Glenrothes with the boys to board their respective supporters buses.

It would be the last time they saw their five friends.

The service was hosted by the Glenrothes Loyal Rangers SC and a large number of their members were also in attendance.

Following opening remarks from supporters club president Ronnie Bayne he was joined by Rangers footballing great Dave Smith to lay a wreath on behalf of the club.

The service was then conducted by the Rev John McSporran. Many of those in attendance laid their own tributes.