Newburgh 0-3 Kennoway Star Hearts

The second meeting between the two teams in the Thorntons Property East Region League Cup section saw KSH travel the short distance to Newburgh.

It was a competitive start in the midfield with both set`s of players thundering into tackles as they battled for supremacy.

Kennoway grabbed the lead in the twelfth minute when D.Muir chased down a long diagonal ball from Young before cleverly lobbing the ball over the head of C.Sutherland in goal.

The breakaway was always a threat for the home side and another opportunity was passed up when S.Sutherland failed to get his shot away with the goal at his mercy.

KSH saw Bryce threaten when a low shot from an acute angle was pushed wide by C.Sutherland.

From the resultant corner kick goal number two duly arrived.A pin point delivery from Johnstone found the head of Bryce for the striker to power a header into the opposite corner of the net with some power.

As the second half wore on chances started to appear again and it was KSH who looked the more likely to score.

A fine passing move involving Johnstone,Collins and Craig saw a shot from distance that forced C.Sutherland into a save, the rebound fell kindly for D.Muir and the striker gleefully knocked the ball home,sadly for the player the referee deemed it offside as the celebrations were abruptly cut short.

Newburgh pushed for a goal to get back into the match but they were met by a strong defensive unit with Paterson looking sharp in goals.

As the game entered the final stages it gave the management of both sides a chance to introduce some young players into action.

KSH went close again after another fine move involving Mair,Goodwin and Craig, the final ball in from Craig saw R.Muir sliding in at the back post only to miss the ball by inches.

The main threat for the home side was S.Sutherland and the one time he managed to wriggle free from his marker his shot flew high and wide from ten yards out.

The third goal arrived in injury time when a corner kick from the left was headed past C.Sutherland from the ever reliable Brewster as Kennoway ran out comfortable winners. FT 0-3

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Young, Brewster, Craig, Grierson, Johnstone, Collins, B.Rolland, D.Muir, Bryce.

Subs: R.Muir, Swinton, Bremner, Malcolm(T), Goodwin(T).

Next game is away to Kirriemuir Thistle on January 19 with a 1.45pm kick off.